Stormtracker 13 Forecast Tuesday Night – A Few Storms Late

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - The National Weather Service has issued a *Flash Flood Warning* in effect until 12:30 p.m. for several counties in West Virginia including northeastern Kanawha, northern Clay, southeastern Roane, southern Braxton, northern Webster, western Randolph, and northern Nicholas counties.

We've seen generally 1 to 2 inches of rain across this area this morning, with another 1/2 inch to 1 inch of new rainfall possible before noontime. With it as dry as it has been, this should not cause too much in the way of high water, but roadway ditches could fill with the excessive rainfall.