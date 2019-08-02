Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Japan OKs removing South Korea from preferred trade status
Top Stories
Manhattan DA subpoenas Trump Org over hush money payments
Top Stories
Navy tosses war crimes case against SEAL’s platoon leader
North Korea fires projectiles in 3rd weapons test in 8 days
Medical marijuana cleared for release to Louisiana patients
Marsden, Heard cast in ‘The Stand’; King to pen last chapter
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Thursday Night
Top Stories
“Pulse” severe storms hit area Thursday afternoon
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday PM
Coming tonight: A rare ‘Black Moon’
Stormtracker 13 Tuesday Night Weather Update
Beating the heat in drum corps for health and wellness
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Paxton gets Red Sox rematch, May Day in LA
Top Stories
An, Im share lead at 62 after 1st round of Wyndham
Top Stories
Saints’ Brees describes “kinship” with Pelicans’ Williamson
Bauer’s goal: Be ‘better person, a better player’ with Reds
Broncos coach Fangio has kidney stone, works game
Cardinals’ Murray focused on playing well amid rookie hype
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Hall & Oats Ticket Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
UPDATE: Abducted Marion County girl found unharmed in Texas; father arrested
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Thursday Night
Weather
by:
Spencer Adkins
Posted:
Aug 1, 2019 / 08:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 1, 2019 / 08:28 PM EDT
Washington D.C. Bureau
Is importing prescription drugs workable?
New USDA rules aim to distribute farm aid more fairly
Problem Solvers Caucus takes aim at skyrocketing medication costs
More Washington DC Bureau
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Hall & Oats Ticket Sweepstakes
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Local Events