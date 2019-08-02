Breaking News
UPDATE: Abducted Marion County girl found unharmed in Texas; father arrested

Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Thursday Night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events