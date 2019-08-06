Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Clinton impeachment is FX’s next ‘American Crime Story’
Top Stories
New engineering firm brings jobs to Huntington
Top Stories
Feds: College students tried to access Trump’s tax return
Appeal in John Steinbeck lawsuit heard in court
ACLU sues over Trump’s fast-tracked deportations policy
Trump’s divisive words collide with his call for unity
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Tuesday 8/6/2019
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Monday Night August 5, 2019
Top Stories
Staying Safe: A conversation with leading expert in outdoor event safety
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Forecast Preview
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Thursday Night
“Pulse” severe storms hit area Thursday afternoon
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
For Popovich, finding a team quickly will be a challenge
Top Stories
Mariners’ Tim Beckham suspended 80 games for PED violation
Top Stories
Redskins to offer gambling-focused preseason telecast
Blue Jays to extend protective netting for 2020 season
Raiders in spotlight as NFL preseason begins
OSU Head Coach Ryan Day speaks to media as fall camp continues
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Tuesday 8/6/2019
Weather
by:
Spencer Adkins
Posted:
Aug 6, 2019 / 06:53 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 6, 2019 / 06:53 PM EDT
Washington D.C. Bureau
Link between mental illness and gun violence studied
Mass shootings reignite dispute over violent video games
Lawmakers across the country react to El Paso shootings
More Washington DC Bureau
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Mass shootings reignite dispute over violent video games
New engineering firm brings jobs to Huntington
Foster dad found guilty of manslaughter in boy’s death
Man charged with selling guns stolen from federal storage facility in West Virginia
Trump’s tariffs could blot out positive economic story
Local Events