Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Tuesday Night July 9, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - Severe storms are likely to move across the WOWK viewing area on Thursday with the chance of damaging wind gusts as the top risk according to the StormTracker meteorologists.

Morning showers or thunderstorms could be seen in the region but these are not expected to be severe. A mid-day break from storms is expected and this is when the heat energy will build to kick off stronger storms later in the day.