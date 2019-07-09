Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
California man sentenced for keeping 15-year-old captive
Top Stories
Alaska Legislature fails to override vetoes that prompt cuts
Top Stories
California Democrats turn up pressure on gig economy
Divisive telescope to restart building next week in Hawaii
AP Exclusive: Officer accuses general of sexual misconduct
‘It will not be easy’: Dems prepare for their Mueller moment
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Severe storms likely Thursday (July 11) with strong winds, frequent lightning
Top Stories
HEAT ADVISORY: Extreme temps leading to dangerous conditions
Top Stories
Gulf of Mexico storm still forming, could cause flooding in places like New Orleans.
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Tuesday Night July 9, 2019
Stormtracker 13 Monday PM Forecast Update
Scattered downpours could cause local high water problems through Sunday
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
Former NFL defensive lineman says he needs kidney transplant
Top Stories
“Robot umpires” debut in independent Atlantic League
Top Stories
NCAA charges NC State with 4 men’s hoops violations
NFL adds 2 former players among 6 officials for ’19 season
Djokovic faces tricky opponent in Bautista Agut at Wimbledon
Wimbledon Glance: Williams back on court in Wimbledon semis
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Tuesday Night July 9, 2019
Weather
by:
Spencer Adkins
Posted:
Jul 9, 2019 / 07:37 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 9, 2019 / 07:37 PM EDT
Washington D.C. Bureau
Advocates: ‘Can’t arrest our way out of’ online predators
FAA giving money to Charleston, Huntington airports for improvements
Reward offered for information about border agents in secret Facebook group
More Washington DC Bureau
Don't Miss
VIEWERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY DEPRIVED OF CRITICAL LOCAL EMERGENCY NEWS, HOLIDAY SPECIALS, LOCAL NEWS AND UPCOMING TEAM USA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP FINAL MATCH FOLLOWING AT&T/DIRECTV’S REMOVAL OF NEXSTAR LOCAL TV STATIONS IN 97 MARKETS
WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Local Events