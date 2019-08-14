Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
UK planning post-Brexit freight service for vital medicines
Top Stories
Nitro toddler wounded in accidental shooting
Top Stories
Ski resort loses bid to be dismissed from Paltrow lawsuit
Docs: Robert Indiana had $13M in bank as house crumbled
1st US ethnic studies plan called anti-Semitic, faces update
Epstein accuser sues as questions swirl about his death
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday 8/14/2019 – Heat Wave Coming Back !
Top Stories
Enjoy the “relief” – next up: another heat wave
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Tuesday Night Forecast – Things Calming Down
Stormtracker 13 Forecast – Severe Storms Possible Tuesday – Late Update
Severe storms and flooding possible Tuesday (August 13, 2019)
Strong to severe storms possible late Thursday, especially in northern counties
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
LeBron dedicates basketball court at his school in hometown
Top Stories
As World Cup gets closer, USA Basketball working on bonding
Top Stories
Jeter noncommittal on Mattingly’s future as manager
Liverpool beats Chelsea on penalties to lift Super Cup
Jake Arrieta unlikely to pitch again this season for Phils
Sanchez, Yankees beat Orioles for 16th straight time, 6-5
Live
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Night at Appalachian Power Park Ticket Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Nitro toddler wounded in accidental shooting
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday 8/14/2019 – Heat Wave Coming Back !
Weather
by:
Spencer Adkins
Posted:
Aug 14, 2019 / 07:41 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 14, 2019 / 07:41 PM EDT
Washington DC Bureau
Lifeline on the way for struggling hospitals in rural areas
$400M in funding being added to fight opioid epidemic
Trump holds off on more tariffs for Chinese imports
More Washington DC Bureau
Don't Miss
WOWK Night at Appalachian Power Park Ticket Giveaway
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
UK planning post-Brexit freight service for vital medicines
Nitro toddler wounded in accidental shooting
Kids find Mastodon tooth fossil in Ohio creek
Deputy caught in child sex sting by his own department
Two Lawrence County, Ohio students reach finish line of top-level drum corps careers
Local Events