Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Trump, Xi to talk trade as economic titans jockey for edge
Top Stories
EU, South American bloc strike long-sought free trade deal
Top Stories
Trump says he could meet North Korea’s Kim at DMZ
Ex-prosecutor locked up after guilty verdict in Hawaii
Widow, mother of drowning victims returns to El Salvador
Chemours says DuPont lowballed environmental liabilities
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
StormTracker 13 Forecast Weekend Weather Preview June 28, 2019
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Thursday PM Forecast
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Wednesday Night
Storm dings Doppler dome in Charleston
Crews continue to try and restore power in Kanawha County
NWS: EF-1 Tornado strikes Kanawha County
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
Logano says Chicagoland is new experience with rules package
Top Stories
Nate Lashley shoots 67 to keep Rocket Mortgage Classic lead
Top Stories
Rapinoe has 2 goals and US knocks France out 2-1
Dominican police arrest ‘mastermind’ in David Ortiz shooting
High cheese comes to land of high tea: Yanks vs Red Sox
Italy, Netherlands try to advance in heat wave
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
StormTracker 13 Forecast Weekend Weather Preview June 28, 2019
Weather
by:
Spencer Adkins
Posted:
Jun 28, 2019 / 07:28 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 28, 2019 / 07:28 PM EDT
Washington D.C. Bureau
Legislation aims to prevent surprise medical bills, lower drug costs
Democrats protest to put Tubman on the $20
300 migrant children at border moved to new facility
More Washington DC Bureau
Don't Miss
How to watch West Virginia’s largest 4th of July Parade
WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Local Events