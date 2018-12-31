Stormtracker 13 Forecast Details

OVERNIGHT:

Some heavy rain likely before midnight, with drying beginning during the early morning. VERY breezy with high wind advisories until early Tuesday, with gusts above 40 mph possible. Temperatures fall itno the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90-100 percent before midnight.

NEW YEAR'S DAY:

Mostly cloudy, with perhaps a shower possible in the morning, with some partial clearing during the afternoon. Cooler, with high temperatures in the upper 40s/low 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny but remaining chilly thanks to a northwesterly breeze, with high temperatures only in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy skies through the middle afternoon, with increasing clouds late. Chance of a shower passing through rapidly. If they do it shouldn't be an all day event. Warmer, with high temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, with rain showers likely. High temperatures in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, with a stray shower possible in the morning, clearing way to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and warming up, with high temperatures in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

