Stormtracker 13 Thursday Night Forecast July 11, 2019

The tropical weather system that sat for the better part of two days with winds below tropical storm thresholds finally was proclaimed a tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center Thursday. The storm name for tracking purposes is Barry.

Barry is a slow moving storm system that does not have a clear cut eye wall yet and may not have one until some time late Friday. Current projections show some rapid intensification into a Category 1 storm with winds in the neighborhood of 80-90 miles per hour near the center of the storm.