Stormtracker 13 Weekend Forecast Preview

Charleston, W.Va. (WOWK) - Severe thunderstorms have developed in the daytime heat, prompting warnings from the National Weather Service for locations in Greenup County, Kentucky as well as in the area between Gallipolis/Point Pleasant and Mason/Pomeroy Thursday afternoon. More storms are expected to develop through early evening.

The storms are known as "pulse" severe storms because they flare up rapidly from towering cumulus clouds, they sit almost in place, dump a large amount of rain along with strong winds, and are gone in a relatively short amount of time.