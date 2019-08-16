Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
NRA wants a role when Oliver North meets state investigators
Top Stories
Customs and Border Protection outage snarls traffic into US
Top Stories
Arrests precede major demonstrations in Portland, Oregon
Tyson recalls Weaver brand ready-to-eat chicken patties
Boone County mom takes unique back to school photos
LA Opera declines details on Placido Domingo investigation
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Forecast Preview
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Thursday Night – Hot Weekend Ahead
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Afternoon Forecast Wednesday Aug 15, 2019
Scientists confirm July set new global heat record
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday 8/14/2019 – Heat Wave Coming Back !
Enjoy the “relief” – next up: another heat wave
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
Drivers eyeing playoff spots and job security at Bristol
Top Stories
Garoppolo bounces back from 5-interception nightmare
Top Stories
Bayern held 2-2 at home by Hertha in Bundesliga opener
AP source: Jets lose LB Williamson for season with torn ACL
Investigators: Earnhardt’s plane bounced, went off runway
Ash Barty reaches semifinals in Cincy, Osaka injured
Live
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Night at Appalachian Power Park Ticket Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Forecast Preview
Weather
by:
Spencer Adkins
Posted:
Aug 16, 2019 / 05:37 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 16, 2019 / 05:51 PM EDT
Washington DC Bureau
Local governments, organizations still waiting for money for migrant care
Local governments scrambling to find solution for household recyclables
Labor Dept. proposes allowing ‘religious exemption’ in hiring for federally-contracted businesses
More Washington DC Bureau
Don't Miss
WOWK Night at Appalachian Power Park Ticket Giveaway
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Forecast Preview
Boone County mom takes unique back to school photos
West Virginia road conditions may affect race for governor
ICE raids Tortilla Factory in Barboursville
West Virginia man person of interest in NYC subway bomb hoax
Local Events