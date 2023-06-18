(WOWK) – We saw fantastic weather over the weekend, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that big changes are moving in for the work week.

The slideshow below will give you an idea on when these storms will come in.

Predictor Snapshot Monday 9AM

Predictor Snapshot Monday 1PM

Predictor Snapshot Monday 6PM

Predictor Snapshot Monday 11PM

Predictor Snapshot Tuesday 3AM

Predictor Snapshot Tuesday 9AM

Predictor Snapshot Tuesday 4PM

Predictor Snapshot Tuesday 9PM

Chances for afternoon thunderstorms will be sticking around all week, but rain chances will be lower for Wednesday and Thursday. None of these storms are expected to be severe.

