(WOWK) – Sunday was a mostly dry and smokey end to the weekend in Appalachia. StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that rain will be moving in so keep your umbrellas handy for the work week.

This Week’s Forecast

Every single day next week will have some chances for rain and thunderstorms. Most rain will move in during the afternoon and evening hours. The two most active days weatherwise are Monday and Wednesday. The rain will help clear out some of the smokey conditions and prevent us from being too hot this week.

Drier weather and cooler highs will move in for next weekend!

