Strong gusts to continue howling through the night

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’ve seen some very strong wind gusts across the tri-state this evening, with wind gusts exceeding 50 mph in Ona in Cabell County!

The reason for the strong wind gusts is a tight pressure gradient between a strong area of high pressure and a strong area of low pressure. It’s not until this area of high pressure moves into the region for mid-morning Monday that we see the wind subside significantly.

Therefore, throughout the overnight hours, expect wind gusts as high as 30 mph to be possible in the lowlands, with 40 mph gusts possible over the highlands.

We’ll see the wind finally subside mid-morning Monday, but it’ll be brutally cold for the walk to the school bus, or if you are heading into work – wind chills will be down into the 10s at times for many locations, including the lowlands, as we’ll see lows in the upper 20s and wind gusts as high as 25 mph Monday morning.

The one thing this wind will enhance is the upslope snow for the West Virginia mountains – a couple of inches of snow is possible over the high peaks before we warm up Monday! It’s a cool day though, with highs only in the middle 40s… but warmer days are ahead!

