Strong storm rocks Charleston area Thursday night

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A powerful thunderstorm rocked the Charleston area with high winds, trees down in some areas, power outages and even some road flooding.

Thunderstorm at 9:22 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021

The cell developed to the southwest of town and had been producing heavy rain, but intensified late in the evening and as the storm collapsed over Charleston, intense rain and winds came out of the storm, right onto the largest city in the region.

Damaging winds indicated by VIPIR Real Time Radar at 9:22 p.m. Thursday June 3, 2021

Official wind speeds of 41 mph were recorded but there could be pockets of stronger wind that are discovered later, especially from residents with home weather instruments.

Rainfall was intense with massive downpours briefly. In fact, I-64 was covered in water on the eastbound side right before the Oakwood Interchange coming into Charleston due to the drainage system being overwhelmed by the intense rainfall rate. Our own Rob Macko recorded a few moments of the high water.

There were several reports of trees down in various parts of Charleston and surrounding towns.

Summary of 911 calls received from Metro 911 after the storm in Kanawha County

The storm also left many customers without power. More than 700 customers in Kanawha County were left in the dark due to storm related issues.

Appalachian Power Outage Map as of 10:20 p.m. Thursday – showing two concentrated areas of outages south of I-64.

The storm has since left the area and the night is anticipated to be much quieter allowing crews to work to restore power and for water levels to drop.

