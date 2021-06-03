Strong storm rocks Charleston area Thursday night

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A powerful thunderstorm rocked the Charleston area with high winds, trees down in some areas, power outages and even some road flooding.
The cell developed to the southwest of town and had been producing heavy rain, but intensified late in the evening and as the storm collapsed over Charleston, intense rain and winds came out of the storm, right onto the largest city in the region.
Official wind speeds of 41 mph were recorded but there could be pockets of stronger wind that are discovered later, especially from residents with home weather instruments.
Rainfall was intense with massive downpours briefly. In fact, I-64 was covered in water on the eastbound side right before the Oakwood Interchange coming into Charleston due to the drainage system being overwhelmed by the intense rainfall rate. Our own Rob Macko recorded a few moments of the high water.
There were several reports of trees down in various parts of Charleston and surrounding towns.
The storm also left many customers without power. More than 700 customers in Kanawha County were left in the dark due to storm related issues.
The storm has since left the area and the night is anticipated to be much quieter allowing crews to work to restore power and for water levels to drop.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.