Strong storms dumping heavy rain, watch for hydroplaning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It has been very dry generally across the tri-state over the last few weeks. This can be seen visually by the low levels in our creeks and the brown grass in our yards.

Over the next couple of days, rounds of showers and thunderstorms will drop heavy rainfall like we are seeing this afternoon. Where it has been so dry, new rain hitting pavement will lift the layer of dirt, oil, and other particles off the roadways, making for hazardous driving conditions.

Storms firing up Monday afternoon will be a pattern that continues through much of the upcoming week, as a couple of fronts will meander in our region through Thursday.

Watch for hydroplaning as a result and plan on taking it easy if you get under these downpours, as they will drop locally heavy rainfall!

Rainfall totals over the last week have been quite minimal in most locations, other than by Carter Caves State Park in Carter County and in the upper Little Kanawha river basin in Braxton County.

The severe threats with these storms will generally be on the low end, with only a marginal risk for a strong storm or two in the coming days. But some brief locally heavy rainfall will be possible – it’s been very dry so the threat for flash flooding is low.

The severe weather threat is generally low for our region over the next couple of days, but locally heavy rainfall and plenty of lightning are possible with expected summer-time thunderstorms.

These storms will not be fun to drive in though, as there is a lot of moisture in the atmosphere for these storms to interact with – you likely have noticed this with the humidity in combination with the heat over the last couple of days.

The heat and humidity will be continuing for at least a couple more weeks – the 90s are not going away anytime soon!

Unfortunately, the heat and humidity is a combination that we will continue to experience for the next several days – likely extending through the end of the month of July, as a generally dominant upper level ridge remains over the eastern half of the country.