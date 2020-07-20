Strong storms dumping heavy rain, watch for hydroplaning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It has been very dry generally across the tri-state over the last few weeks. This can be seen visually by the low levels in our creeks and the brown grass in our yards.
Over the next couple of days, rounds of showers and thunderstorms will drop heavy rainfall like we are seeing this afternoon. Where it has been so dry, new rain hitting pavement will lift the layer of dirt, oil, and other particles off the roadways, making for hazardous driving conditions.
Watch for hydroplaning as a result and plan on taking it easy if you get under these downpours, as they will drop locally heavy rainfall!
The severe threats with these storms will generally be on the low end, with only a marginal risk for a strong storm or two in the coming days. But some brief locally heavy rainfall will be possible – it’s been very dry so the threat for flash flooding is low.
These storms will not be fun to drive in though, as there is a lot of moisture in the atmosphere for these storms to interact with – you likely have noticed this with the humidity in combination with the heat over the last couple of days.
Unfortunately, the heat and humidity is a combination that we will continue to experience for the next several days – likely extending through the end of the month of July, as a generally dominant upper level ridge remains over the eastern half of the country.