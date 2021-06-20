Strong storms expected Monday in Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Monday will likely be an active day of weather in the Tri-State, with damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours expected.

High winds and flooding are both possible on Monday afternoon into the evening.

A strong cold front will pass through the region during the afternoon Monday. Out ahead of the front is warm and muggy air that we have experienced the last couple of days, while much drier and cooler air is behind the front. That collision of air masses will provide the ingredients to pop storms up.

The best chance for severe weather will be for areas north of I-64. This is due to upper level winds being stronger up in this part of our region, which will better support an environment for strong storms to take place.

The best chance for severe weather Monday will be north of I-64.

Damaging wind gusts that could cause some power outages, as well as the threat for some local high water in the heaviest downpours are the biggest threats. Widespread flooding is not expected.

Storms could produce locally heavy rainfall across the Tri-State.

We’re expecting a strong line of storms to race through the Tri-State beginning in the middle afternoon in southern Ohio and sliding from west to east across the region during the late afternoon into dinnertime in eastern Kentucky and West Virginia. Take a look at Predictor below:

Here’s a look at the thunder forecast:

With a muggy air mass in place, storms that fire up ahead of the main line of storms expected during the afternoon and evening could help weaken the main line of storms, as shown above. However, I think we’ll have our fair share of strong storms in the Tri-State during the late afternoon and early evening hours despite a few pop-up storms.

The strong storms should exit by sunset but we’ll likely see a surge of moisture behind the exiting cold front that will bring light to steady showers in our region during the overnight hours into the first half of Tuesday. This will make for a very cool Tuesday, with highs likely struggling to reach 70!

BEAUTIFUL weather will then return for Wednesday into Thursday!

