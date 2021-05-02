Strong storms possible multiple days this week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday will provide the risk for strong storms and flash flooding.

WEATHER THREATS

Some damaging wind gusts will be possible in storms both on Monday and Tuesday, as two system move through the Tri-State.

Areas that see multiple rounds of thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday will be at risk for flash flooding. Widespread flash flooding is NOT expected.

expected. The tornado and large hail threats are very low.

TIMING

Primarily Monday afternoon/evening and then during the morning and afternoon on Tuesday.





A trough on Monday, followed by a cold front Tuesday will provide the risk for strong storms as well as locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding.

Our storm system Monday will tap into a nice wind flow from the Gulf of Mexico, which will make us humid once again. This will moisten the atmosphere quite a bit.





That, in combination with the system moving in will allow for the potential for some heavy rain to fall with storms Monday. Flash flooding is not expected to be a widespread problem in the least bit on Monday nor on Tuesday but anywhere that is hit with repeated storms will be susceptible to some high water issues.

A strong cold front will then push through the region late on Tuesday, so although the trough moves out Monday night, we’ll still be in the humid/warm sector of Tuesday’s storm system. This will provide the risk for more scattered thunderstorms, some of which could provide damaging wind gusts once again, much like on Monday. Check out the slideshow images below from Predictor:

That storm system will kick out Tuesday night, but a wet pattern looks to at least keep a chance of rain in the forecast for the remainder of the upcoming work week.

Here are a few other maps that highlight our potential for Monday, as well as Tuesday:

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.