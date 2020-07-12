Strong storms possible Sunday, heat returns next week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Strong storms are possible Sunday ahead of a cold front that will rumble through Sunday night into early Monday. The heat will return by midweek, but it’s looking ‘cooler’ than it was!

First, we have the storms to contend with. We’re at a level 1 out of 5 for severe weather tomorrow, which means a few storms could be on the stronger side. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty wind are the main threats with tomorrow’s storms.

Strong storms are likely by Sunday afternoon across the tri-state

We will see a few isolated showers during the morning hour Sunday, followed by a good chance for thunderstorms by the early to middle afternoon. I think the best chance for storms will be south of the US-33 corridor, and again, the risk for damaging wind is the primary threat with these storms.

Our entire viewing area is under a level one risk for severe weather – pretty low, but there will be a few storms out there that reach the strong to severe level.

This is not expected to be a widespread severe weather day by any stretch, but instead pretty similar to what we saw on Friday, with a complex of showers and thunderstorms moving through the region.

The storms should head out by dusk Sunday, and aside from a brief isolated shower Monday morning, the sunshine will return in a big way! Monday is a fantastic day with lower humidity and highs in the middle 80s.

The heat begins to build by Tuesday, as an area of high pressure once again sets in. However, this area of high pressure looks to setup slightly farther south than anticipated. This will keep the hottest air bottled south of our region. So, instead of the middle to upper 90s originally anticipated for the end of next, I think we’ll remain generally in the lower 90s.

High temperatures next Friday appear to be in the lower 90s instead of the middle to upper 90s.

That’s a welcome update for many folks who are probably tired of the heat!

We’ll keep you updated on the latest watches and warnings tomorrow. Don’t forget our free app, which will keep you updated wherever you are at the push of a button!

