Strong to possible severe storms Thursday followed by possible freeze

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WOWK) – A strong cold front will push across Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday (October 31, 2019) with heavy downpours and strong wind gusts capable of producing damage. After the front rolls through, the temperatures could drop below freezing in some parts of the WOWK area for Friday morning.

Severe Storm Risk area for Thursday Oct 31. 2019

There won’t be much in the way of lightning although a few bolts with rumbles of thunder are possible in the middle of the day.

Heavy rain is likely, which will reduce visibility, making roads wet and possibly filling up traditional poor drainage areas.

Severe storm impacts Thursday Oct 31, 2019

Winds will be the biggest risk in terms of severe storm potential. Gusts could be around 30 miles per hour near the Ohio River with wind speeds picking up to the east as the expected line of storms rolls that direction.

Predictor model output suggests there could be some 40 mile per hour gusts from Charleston to the east and potential 50 mile per hour gusts on the tallest peaks of West Virginia late in the afternoon.

Freeze Watch for Thursday night Oct 31 into Friday morning Nov 1, 2019

Once the line of showers and storms moves out, temperatures will drop sharply into the low 30s and there could even be a few pockets where the temperature drops down into the 20s. That’s why there is a freeze watch out for counties in Ohio and a few counties in the northeastern part of Kentucky.

