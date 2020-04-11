Strong to severe storms possible late Easter Sunday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Heavy downpours with strong winds are possible late Easter Sunday which has portions of the area already included in a severe weather risk outlook.

Initial Easter Sunday severe storm risk from the Storm Prediction Center 3 days out

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed southernmost West Virginia and southeast Kentucky in a Slight Risk area which is the second of five categories of risk. The rest of the region is in a Marginal Risk which is the lowest category of risk.

From the Storm Prediction Center

The Stormtracker 13 meteorologists say the main risk from any storms would be high winds followed by potential flash flooding in spots where the rainfall rate overcomes the rate of drainage.

The storms are timed out to move in some time after 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday which will start on a mild note in the upper 40s. Warm temperatures during the day will help fuel the fire for the storms even in the evening. As of Friday night, our Predictor is calling for a morning fast shower that won’t be much more than a splash of rain followed by some scattered storms around 6pm with another gap before stronger storms move in after 9 p.m. then depart to the north and east after 2 a.m.

Predictor as of Friday night, showing scattered showers and storms lifting in from the south around 6p.m. Easter Sunday

Predictor as of Friday night, showing strong to severe storms lifting in from the south after 9 p.m. Easter Sunday

Predictor shows strong to severe storms moving away after about 2 a.m. Monday morning

Very heavy rain on the order of 1 to 1.5 inches is possible within these storms and another key issue will be wind, driven by the strength of an area of low pressure as it moves to the north as well. Winds on Monday behind the rain can gust up above 40 m.p.h. in some cases.

Predictor wind gust model output for Monday morning after the rain departs.

There may be a need for wind advisories on Monday. Any time the National Weather Service issues such advisories you can find them here on our site.

A quick reminder that the energy for this storm is the low pressure center noted by the circle to the left of southern California and it is expected to race across America on Saturday into Sunday before it makes a sharp turn north so the location of the strongest winds and storms can change somewhat.

The Stormtracker 13 meteorologists remind you to check back frequently on the forecast and always be sure to have many ways to get a storm warning, especially at night. Our weather app is free and can be found here. Enable location services for the app and enable the alerts in the SafTNet alert section of the app and you’ll be ahead of the storms!