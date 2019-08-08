Strong to severe storms possible late Thursday, especially in northern counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Stormtracker 13 Meteorologists are tracking the chances for some strong to severe storms generally north of I-64 late Thursday (August 8, 2019).

Our Predictor weather model indicates the day will be hot already then a new cold front will roll into the hot and humid air, causing some strong and possibly gusty thunderstorms late in the day until possibly midnight.

The latest Storm Prediction Center outlook for severe storms from the SPC in Norman, Oklahoma has Jackson, Vinton, Meigs and Athens counties in Ohio and Wood County, West Virginia in a Slight Risk for severe storms late Thursday. This means scattered severe storms are possible that don’t last long or are not widespread but a few intense to severe storms are possible.

The top risk is a severe wind gust which is defined as 58 miles per hour or greater, followed by a much smaller chance for large hail, bigger than .75″ in diameter in these areas.

The timing of the storms is generally late afternoon in the Columbus area, dropping through the WOWK northern counties around 6-8 p.m. then continuing to the south where the risk drops to Marginal which is only a small chance of isolated severe storms. That risk runs south to about I-64 between Charleston and Huntington.

Stormtracker 13 Predictor model output showing strong to severe storms in northern counties Thursday evening. Motion would be to the south and east.

These storms should fade before or around midnight right near I-64, then pick up again after mid morning on Friday from about that area and move to the south followed by clearing north to south during the afternoon Friday. The Friday storms are not expected to be severe.

