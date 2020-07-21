Strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Strong to severe storms are anticipated on Wednesday any time generally after mid morning and are expected to sweep across the region from west to east through the late afternoon.

Predictor shows a broken line of strong cells coming through first in Ohio and Kentucky then eventually into West Virginia. Peak storm coverage for the Huntington-Charleston area would be noon to 4 p.m. according to our in-house model output. You can check the latest forecast here:

Predictor weather model output for Wednesday afternoon showing strong to possibly severe storms

The StormTracker 13 summary of severe storm risks for Wednesday

Frequent lightning will be anticipated with these storms as they move through. Occasional to frequent lightning is projected by Lightning Predictor.

The current SPC projections of individual storm risks for Wednesday show that wind is the top risk. Hail and tornado risk areas are not seen as that large of an issue for our area.

Damaging wind risk for Wednesday

Large hail risk area for Wednesday

Tornado risk area for Wednesday

Even though we don’t have a risk of large hail, there is a risk of smaller hail, shown on Hail Predictor in the purple areas for Wednesday afternoon.

Model output for potential hail areas on Wednesday

After these storms roll through, we still face more rounds of storms on Thursday but not as strong. A few more storms are expected in southern West Virginia and Kentucky Friday and we look for a drier weekend with highs coming back up to the 90s. Rainfall amounts will vary highly from one area to the next.

Predictor model output of rainfall between Wednesday and Thursday PM

Don’t forget to get the StormTracker 13 Weather App – you can download it free right here. Be sure to enable location services and alerts on your phone for the app and within the app, open the Saf-T-Net alert section of the app and allow all alert types for your location and you’ll be ahead of the storms!