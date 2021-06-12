Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

(WOWK) After a brief break from flooding rains, severe storms are a possibility once again in the region, this time on Sunday.

Severe weather risk outlook for Sunday

The Storm Prediction Center shows much of West Virginia and the Ohio Valley in a Marginal Risk for severe storms which is category 1 out of 5 on the risk scale but the StormTracker meteorologists urge anyone in the viewing area to be weather-aware as the storms will likely fan out across the entire viewing area at some point through the afternoon.

Below is a timeline of Predictor model output showing storms moving from the north to the south across the area. Scroll through to see the projections.

Predictor model output for noon Sunday

Predictor model output for 2pm Sunday

Predictor model output for 5pm Sunday

Predictor model output for 8pm Sunday

The main risk for severe storms will be high winds, followed by hail.

Severe wind risk for Sunday from SPC

Hail risk outlook for Sunday from SPC

There should also be frequent cloud-to-ground lightning with these anticipated thunderstorms.

Predictor model output for Lightning mid afternoon Sunday.

While flooding is not anticipated to be widespread, there will be some heavy downpours and localized spots could see half an inch to an inch while other areas receive very little due to the spotty nature of the storms.

Predictor model output for rain on Sunday

