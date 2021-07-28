Strong to severe storms possible Thursday in rounds

(WOWK) — Rounds of strong to severe storms are likely in the region on Thursday but not everyone will see the storms at the same time and a few areas may be left out of the action. See Predictor in the video above to see who gets storms and when.
As of Wednesday, much of the area is in the slight risk category for severe weather on Thursday which is the second of five categories of risk on the scale.
The top risk of severe weather is the potential for damaging wind Thursday.
The second largest risk of severe weather is hail on Thursday.
The risk of tornadoes is low Thursday but it is not zero.
