Strong to severe storms possible Thursday in rounds

(WOWK) — Rounds of strong to severe storms are likely in the region on Thursday but not everyone will see the storms at the same time and a few areas may be left out of the action. See Predictor in the video above to see who gets storms and when.

Severe storm risk outlook for Thursday

As of Wednesday, much of the area is in the slight risk category for severe weather on Thursday which is the second of five categories of risk on the scale.

The top risk of severe weather is the potential for damaging wind Thursday.

Severe wind risk chances for Thursday

The second largest risk of severe weather is hail on Thursday.

Damaging hail risk outlook for Thursday

The risk of tornadoes is low Thursday but it is not zero.

Tornado risk outlook for Thursday

Make sure you have multiple ways to get storm warnings including the StormTracker 13 Weather App.

Download our app right here. Enable notifications and location services for the app on your phone. In the Storm Alerts section of the app, make sure you have enabled all alert types and you will receive all weather alerts for you location.

