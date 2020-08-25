Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday & Wednesday for some before area sees remnants of Laura by end of the week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A heat wave punctuates the chance for severe storms on Tuesday and Wednesday in the WOWK viewing area. Once those storms pass through, the region will be watching for the remnants of what will likely become hurricane Laura coming north from the Gulf of Mexico.

Weather model output for Tuesday afternoon

Due to the expected hot surface temperatures near 90 for two days, and the colder air above our region, look for the few storms that do develop to grow very tall and we could see some large hail develop within those storms. The risk is greater the farther north and east you go in the region.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather risk outlook for Tuesday afternoon

The potential for damaging hail is the top risk in terms of severe storms on Tuesday followed by the chance for damaging winds. Again, it’s important to note that while we don’t expect many storms, of those storms that do form, there is a chance for those storms to be severe.

The main risk for severe storms on Tuesday is the chance for large hail

Wednesday we have a similar set up with a northwest flow above the region with afternoon storms capable of producing some strong, potentially damaging winds over small areas. Once again we don’t expect an all day rain. The situation is similar to Tuesday with the large amount of daytime heat and colder air above us making things very unstable.

Weather model output for Wednesday afternoon.

Much of the northern half of the area is in a slight risk, or category 2 out of 5 for severe weather risk already for Wednesday. Again, the top risk Wednesday is damaging winds.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather risk outlook for Tuesday afternoon

As for what happens with Tropical Storm (soon to be hurricane) Laura, the models have shifted a little south the with center of the storm. We still should see a significant round of rain but the amount is not known. The overall notion is that this is a tropical system in nature and they bring large volumes of warm, humid air so it’s best to stay on your toes if one of these systems comes nearby in terms of looking out for flooding.

Weather model plots for Tropical Storm / Hurricane / Remnants of Laura showing the left-over low over our area

Get the StormTracker 13 app here for free.

It’s always a good time to get the StormTracker 13 weather app for free right here for your phone or tablet. Be sure to turn on notifications for the app itself then within the app, go to SafTNet Alert and enable all alert types and your location. You’ll be ahead of the storms!

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

Severe Weather Resources