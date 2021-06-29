Strong to severe storms return starting Wednesday

(WOWK) — After scorching heat, the next weather story for the WOWK-TV viewing area will be several rounds of storms and the chance of severe thunderstorms starting Wednesday.

Severe storm risk outlook for Wednesday

Scattered thunderstorms should develop in the afternoon Wednesday and float to the east before diminishing after sunset. The areas in the dark green shaded area in the map above are in the Marginal Risk area for severe storms which is the lowest risk category of the 5 categories. Strong to severe winds from spotty storms are the main risk factor. The risk is low but is not zero.

Severe thunderstorm wind risk outline for Wednesday

Storms on Wednesday should start around mid day and end toward the late evening and some areas of southern WV and southeast KY may not see any rain at all. However Thursday appears to be a day with heavy downpours and persistent showers in between so it will be a very wet and much cooler day. Check the Predictor below.

Predictor model output 3 p.m. Wednesday

Predictor model output Thursday 1 p.m.

Predictor model output Thursday 2:30 p.m.

Predictor model output Thursday 6 p.m.

Predictor model output Thursday 9 p.m.

After the rain the temperatures will drop significantly and there is now better agreement among weather models about a smaller chance of rain on Saturday (July 3) and a dry looking Sunday (July 4). This is now shaping up to be one of the nicer Independence Day weekends in recent years if this forecast holds.

