Strong to severe storms Wednesday bringing cooler fall temperatures

(WOWK) — A cold front will move through the region on Wednesday just as fall officially arrives on the calendar. The result of the front will be lots of rain and much cooler temperatures.

Forecast highs next several days

There is a marginal risk that storms on Wednesday could be severe. That’s the lowest category of risk out of five categories as seen in the dark green zone in the map below.

Severe storm risk outlook areas for Wednesday

The main risk for any severe storms would be wind. There is a small chance of an isolated tornado that tends to lean on the eastern side of the viewing area, later in the day as shown in the graphic below.

Area with more available spin in the atmosphere late Wednesday afternoon

The chance of a tornado is very small, just not zero. Hail does not appear to be much of a threat at this point. Flooding risks depend on where you are and where the heaviest bands of rain set up.

Severe storm risks for Wednesday

Flooding could be an issue especially for areas in the high terrain to the east of the viewing area and into the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. Weather models all have a wedge of lower amounts across much of the 13 News viewing area but even an inch and a half could cause some smaller streams and creeks to rise briefly.

Model output for rainfall from Monday night through Friday

Wednesday is also the first day of fall, as the direct rays of the sun are right over the equator and will travel into the Southern Hemisphere now for the next half a year. Cooler temperatures arrive just in time for the first full day of Fall.

