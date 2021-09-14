Strong to severe storms Wednesday

(WOWK) — A cold front will move into the region, causing showers and storms to develop and some of those storms could be severe. See the projected progression of the storms on Predictor below.
The risk of severe storms in the region is marginal which is the lowest of the 5 categories of risk for Wednesday. The dark green zone in the map below represents the marginal risk.
The cold front is expected to cause some tall storms to develop which can mean that strong downdrafts take place with the storms as well as some hail. The risk of both is low but there is a risk.
There will likely be frequent cloud to ground lightning associated with these storms as they move across the area.
Some of the storms could produce large amounts of rain in small areas in a short amount of time. Most of the area is not under the risk of floods but there could be localized flooding if cells are repetitive over any particular spot. The rainfall estimates from Predictor are shown below.
The storms move away late Wednesday night and the region sees a small chance of isolated showers Thursday afternoon.
