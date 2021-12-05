Strong wind gusts, a big temperature drop Monday & black ice potential Tuesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A strong cold front will bring the potential for strong wind gusts, a big temperature drop and the potential for black ice.

It all starts with Monday, where a very stout cold front will cross through the area. Temperatures will begin the day in the 50s and 60s but with the crossing of the front, temperatures will quickly begin to drop. With the front crossing, strong wind gusts will be possible, with peak gusts in the range of 35 to 45 mph expected for the lowlands.

Temperatures will quickly drop behind the front Monday afternoon, as shown below. Dinnertime temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, compared to 50s and 60s in the morning!

With the roadways wet from the rain expected on Monday and temperatures quickly dropping into the 20s Monday night, black ice will be an issue Tuesday morning in scattered spots. Please be careful if you plan on traveling that morning! We’ll see improving conditions for Tuesday afternoon with sunshine, but it’s cold with highs in the 30s.