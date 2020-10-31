Strong wind gusts in store for Sunday with snow in the high terrain of West Virginia

(WOWK) – Strong wind gusts along a cold front will roll across the WOWK-TV viewing area on Sunday, followed by snow in the West Virginia high terrain Sunday evening through Monday morning.

Model projected wind gusts for mid morning Sunday November 1, 2020

The winds will drop off for the lowlands toward evening but remain high in the high terrain and in the Eastern Panhandle into Friday morning.

Rain will move fast through the area but precipitation will linger in the areas generally east of Summersville and east of Sutton and continue in the high terrain areas as snow Sunday evening, Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Early call for accumulating snow Sunday night through Monday morning

Areas above 3,500 feet in elevation can easily see snow stick on the grassy surfaces. Areas below that mark can see snow fall but likely will see most of it melt when it strikes the warmer ground. The early call is for an inch or more of snow on the higher elevation areas and the ridge tops of eastern West Virginia. Driving could be hazardous in these areas on Sunday night with the wind driven snow showers. Temperatures will drop into the 20s in many areas Sunday night.

Also don’t forget on Saturday night to roll clocks back one hour and swap out batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Saturday night/Sunday morning is when we “fall back” one hour.

