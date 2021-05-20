Summer Forecast: A good bit warmer and wetter than normal

Increased chances for above-normal temperatures this summer exist nationwide with the exception of parts of the Mississippi Valley. Chances for above-normal rains during June through August are increased along the East and Gulf Coasts.

(WOWK) – The reason for the increased chances of rain across the Gulf coast, southeast and up the eastern seaboard is due to increase tropical presence this year. We are expecting a hurricane season with an above normal amount of storms. Plus, global indicators have a Gulf system that would enhance the chances some time during the month of June.

Precipitation outlook for June, July and August.

Temperatures will be lower across the Mississippi River Valley, compared to the rest of the lower 48, and part of that is due to the current rain events that have persisted in the last couple of weeks. Also, the non-El Nino year that we are having increases those chances of a normal year.

Temperature outlook for June, July and August.

While this is a forecast that is based off of what is normal for these months, there will also be some extremes included in the coming months. You can’t rule out a cool stretch or a very hot stretch of weather. The same goes for rain. No matter what, we’re looking at a warmer stretch of summer this year!