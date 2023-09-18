(WOWK) – We did see cool rain showers to close out our weekend, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists are predicting that the cooler weather will not be sticking around.

High Temperature Trend

Skies will be clearing up as we move through the week, and as the sunshine comes back, we will be heating back up. Highs will still be slightly below average in the mid 70s on Tuesday, but we will be back to normal by Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will give us a few more days in the 80s as the end of summer starts to creep in.

The official first day of fall is this Saturday September 23rd.

