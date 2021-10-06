Summer not going anywhere fast

(WOWK) — Even with rain in the forecast, temperatures are set to run above the normal of 75 degrees and then get even warmer next week.

Rainfall Thursday and Friday could be substantial. Most models show 1 – 2 inches of rain or more. Placement may vary from model to model but people should prepare for times of heavy downpours. The heaviest rains will be focused on the west side of the WOWK-TV viewing area on Thursday and in the central part of the area on Friday before shifting to the mountains on Saturday.

Predictor model guidance for rain from Wednesday until Saturday

The Rod Run and Doo Wop is back in Charleston after a year away due to COVID-19. While there may be a few mid morning showers, things should dry out in the afternoon on Kanawha Boulevard.

Starting Sunday, a new weather pattern emerges, bringing a high pressure ridge over the region with anticipated dry weather for a few days.

High pressure in upper layers of atmosphere shown on weather models for early next week means dry days

The high pressure and the sinking motion of the air create warming, along with the clear skies and sunshine, and the result is a very warm day Monday. The high Monday will be nearly 10 degrees above normal.

Model temperature guidance for Monday

After Monday’s expected hot day, we see more 80s until about Thursday when the highs continue to run in the 70s, which is still above normal. The cool air is bottled up along and west of the Rockies.

Temperature outlook for next Tuesday through next Saturday, October 12-16

