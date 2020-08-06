Summer rain so far below normal with only scattered storms ahead

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Since the start of meteorological summer on June 1, the area is running drier than normal in terms of precipitation and despite the forecast for some scattered showers, it’s not the soaking kind of rain that lends itself to alleviating drought conditions.

Latest Drought Monitor – updated weekly

The recent Drought Monitor by NOAA shows much of the Ohio River Valley area either in abnormally dry conditions or moderate drought conditions.

The area has had a few inches of rain in the last 7 days (8/5 back to 7/29) as seen in the cumulative rainfall image for the week.

Radar estimated rain that fell from 7/29 to 8/5 2020

Despite some rain in the last week, the month of August has been fairly dry. Huntington has seen .33 inches of rain while Charleston has only seen .01 inches.

For the entire season starting June 1, meteorological summer has shown Huntington with 6.72 inches of rain at the airport recording location just west of town in northern Wayne County. Charleston’s Yeager Airport has seen 6.84 inches of rain.

For the season that leaves Huntington 2.36 inches below normal in terms of rainfall while Charleston is running 3.07 inches below. Interestingly, the heavy downpours that come with slow moving thunderstorms can easily help erase much of the deficit, but those kinds of rain usually run off quickly due to the harder topsoil thanks to so much evaporation during the hot afternoons.

Rain is in the forecast but not much between now and Saturday. Spotty afternoon showers and storms will tend to be seen over the mountains of eastern and southern West Virginia as well as southeastern Kentucky.

Predictor forecast rainfall from Wednesday night 8/5 through Saturday night 8/8, 2020

A new Drought Monitor is expected to be issued Thursday. We will update you on that and any other interesting weather trends here on wowktv.com. In the meantime get the StormTracker 13 weather app to know when storms are headed your way. Download it free here. Enable notifications and location services on the app itself and in the Saf-T-Net Alert portion of the app enable all alerts and you’ll be ahead of the storm.