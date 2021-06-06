Summer weather re-runs in store

(WOWK) — Summer heat, humidity and a couple of small upper-air disturbances are the ingredients that will kick off scattered showers and storms just about every day this week.

Predictor model output for Monday afternoon

The storms will be what meteorologists call “diurnal” – meaning they happen daily, timed to develop with peak heat of the day then fade once again as the evening temperatures cool off.

Predictor model output for Tuesday afternoon

Heat, humidity and the rugged terrain of our region create enough un-equal heating and rising air to cause spotty daytime showers and storms on many summer days alone. This week there is also a slow moving upper level low pressure center just across the Midwest, but the effects of that can add to rising air in our area, causing a few more afternoon storms.

Also a southerly flow of heat and humidity are coming into the WOWK area which all adds to instability and the development of showers and storms.

This pattern does not seem to break down through the entire week.

Key takeaways from this forecast:

It will not rain all day every day

There will be some places that see little to no rain

There will be some places that pick up intense rainfall

The storms will be spotty and development is focused on the max heat of the day.

Predictor rainfall through Tuesday

Temperatures will remain seasonal to a few degrees above normal across the week.

