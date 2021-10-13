Summerlike weather ends Saturday

(WOWK) — A cold front is still on track to slide across the region on Saturday morning bringing gusty showers and a large drop in temperatures by this weekend.

The timing of the storms appears to happen mainly between midnight (Friday crossing into Saturday) and about mid day Saturday for most of the WOWK-TV viewing area. See slideshow below for timing and placement of rain and storms.

A portion of the region is in a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms in the time frame through 8 a.m. Saturday based mainly on the risk of damaging wind.

Even after the rain passes through, the region could experience strong wind gusts for several hours during the day Saturday. Pre-dawn gusts could reach 30 mph while the afternoon could see 20 mph gusts.

The run of 80 degree days comes to an end on Saturday with highs only in the 60s.

Predictor temperature output Saturday afternoon

Morning low temperatures are normally around 50 degrees this time of year but the expected lows by Sunday morning will be sharply cooler, down around 40 degrees.

Predictor temperature output Sunday morning

Because the cold front is moving through fairly fast, flooding is not expected to be much of a risk. Current weather models show less than an inch of rain from the system.

Predictor rainfall estimates through Sunday morning

