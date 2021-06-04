Summertime heat returns this weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The summertime weather is making a big return this weekend!

Although temperatures have been slightly below average for the first three days of June, the pendulum will be swinging toward above-average temperatures for the next several days.

An area of high pressure will be the dominant key player. It’ll be nearly overhead Saturday which will allow temperatures to soar into the upper 80s.

By Sunday, the center of the high will begin to head to our east, adding a touch of humidity with a southwest flow. We’ll get to around 90!

Next week, the heat continues. However, the humidity will slowly increasingly build. It takes energy to heat the surface with more moisture in the atmosphere, so with that said, I think we will remain in the upper 80s for the majority of next week. However, heat index values will likely be in the lower 90s.

Our next cooldown doesn’t look to take place until mid-June, when a trough looks to dominate the eastern U.S. again. That could bring temperatures down to slightly below average.

In the meantime, don’t forget about the pets, as well as those sensitive to the heat – and please don’t leave anything living in a hot car unattended!