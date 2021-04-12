Sun and rain, cool and mild: Classic April weather for our area

(WOWK) — On the same day in the WOWK viewing area the region saw cooler than normal temperatures with dreary and damp conditions to the north, and sunshine with above normal temperatures to the south.

South Williamson, KY at 6:45 p.m. Monday

Summersville, WV at 6:45 p.m. Monday

Temperatures normally top out around 67 degrees for an afternoon high in the region this time of April. In the rainy areas, we saw highs a good 8-10 degrees below normal while the normal marks were hit in the southern coal fields of West Virginia and Kentucky.

Temperatures at 6:45 p.m. Monday

We have a parade of low pressure systems in the upper levels that will move across the area the rest of the week. The end result will be occasional showers but nothing that sticks out as an all day washout, just some passing showers now and then and certainly not in every area.

Upper air pattern Monday afternoon. Various systems will move generally west to east this week, causing showers

As these systems come through the region, we see a cooler trend through Thursday.

Rainfall does not appear to be very heavy through much of the week.

Predictor model output for rainfall for the week through Saturday night

Here’s the net result for the rest of the week with the 7 day forecast showing most of the highs in the 60s and a few colder nights. For those waiting for more 80s, hang in there. It’ll be a while before those kind of temperatures are seen again.

