Sun returns for Labor Day and the heat isn’t done yet

(WOWK) — Just in time for outdoor plans on Labor Day, the sun is set to come back out and the temperatures will warm back up a good bit on Monday.

Any outdoor fairs, festivals, picnics or other gatherings will be able to enjoy the sunshine by the afternoon with seasonal temperatures.

If you’re looking for something to do outside, the West Virginia Power play at home at 1:05 p.m. and the forecast looks great!

The heat is coming back for Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s and sunshine anticipated.

Predictor model output for temperatures Tuesday afternoon

After Tuesday, a front slides across the area with a chance for some brief showers or storms followed by more dry days.

Beyond Saturday the outlook into the following week currently shows odds of warmer than normal temperatures so the mild to warm days are not done by a long shot. The normal high is 83 degrees this time of year.

