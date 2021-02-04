Sunday morning snow a possibility

(WOWK) – Weather models have shown some big swings through the week when focusing on the Sunday time frame but now many models introduce a good chance of snow very early Sunday before the sun comes up.

The StormTracker 13 Predictor indicates a very complicated setup with two areas of low pressure nearly merging over the region late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

This effect causes two regions of precipitation to run into each other for a “squeeze play” effect. Much of that precipitation would likely be wet snow with a good bit that melts until the cold front can swing through.

By the time the much colder air pivots across the region, the moisture has run away to the northeast and the WOWK TV region only sees mountain upslope flurries by midday Sunday.

The models shown below do not take melting into account and each paints a different scenario and are shown just to show where the higher amounts would be expected. This is NOT the final forecast, just a sharing of data points that are out there for general planning purposes.

Predictor model output for snow Saturday night into Sunday – does NOT take melting into account.

The StormTracker 13 Predictor image above throws out barely any snow in the traditional “warm wedge” regions of Kentucky and West Virginia, including Charleston through Pikeville. More snow is seen in the high mountain areas east of the WOWK TV viewing area.

Other models are shown below just as a point of reference. The European model favors the bulk of the moisture to the south, barely hitting the WOWK area.

European model weather output for the 6 hours leading up to Sunday morning

Key to the forecast of course will be where the various lows and highs and fronts actually set up compared to models several days out. Those elements can only be known in the days ahead.

A more measured approach is to look at several models laid out at the same time on a graph. This meteogram shows several models for Charleston – the red arrow points out the amount of snow each model kicks out by Sunday morning. Charleston averages around an inch while Huntington averages about half an inch. Again, this is as of Thursday night and odds are the values will change so check back.

Meteogram for Charleston, WV – several models on one page showing snow output.

Meteogram for Huntington, WV – several models on one page showing snow output.

Interestingly, the longer range models throw another inch or so on top in the middle of the week so stay tuned as some of the colder air may finally attempt to slide east into our region.

