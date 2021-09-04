Sunday showers but lots of dry weather in the week ahead

(WOWK) — Showers are set to move into the area as a cold front moves through on Sunday, meaning anyone heading out should keep an umbrella handy.

Showers will happen from time to time on Sunday as seen in the slideshow above. Monday is Labor Day, meaning a lot of people have the day off. The weather looks pretty good overall, with some clouds early in the eastern part of the viewing area, followed by some really nice weather for several days until a new front moves across the area Wednesday with a small chance for rain.

Predictor model output for rainfall through Monday

The rain will come in rounds, meaning there will be breaks and currently there is no concern for flooding. Despite the chance for some lightning, severe storms are not anticipated. We will monitor things and keep you advised if anything changes.

As for temperatures, we have seasonal to below normal temperatures. The normal high is 83 for this time in September and several days will be near or below that mark.

