(WOWK) – We saw a few thunderstorms on Friday, and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that more storms will move in at the end of the weekend.

Sunday Severe Weather Outlook

This coming cold front will bring in a 1 of 5 marginal risk for severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. We will not see any risk for tornadoes, but we will still see lightning and the potential for strong wind gusts.

Predictor Snapshot Sunday 6 AM

Predictor Snapshot Sunday 11 AM

Predictor Snapshot Sunday 2 PM

Predictor Snapshot Sunday 4 PM

Predictor Snapshot Sunday 6 PM

Predictor Snapshot Sunday 10 PM

We will see mostly dry conditions overnight, but some chances for showers will start to creep into eastern Kentucky close to sunrise tomorrow morning. Tomorrow morning’s showers will be lighter than what we will see in the main line, and morning showers will not extend much past the Huntington area. The cold front will start to roll in during the afternoon hours. The strongest line storms will be just ahead of this front. We are expecting to see severe thunderstorms in this line, and the strongest storms will form closer to the Summersville area. Behind this front will be mostly drier conditions, but there will be a few scattered showers straggling behind.

Predictor Wind Gusts 4 PM Friday

Winds will be on the breezy side, but not incredibly strong. Still, you will want to secure any loose outdoor items and anticipate wind gusts climbing up 35 mph for the afternoon. Breezy conditions like this will stick around for Monday.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download the StormTracker 13 weather app, and get alerts anywhere on the go by clicking the link below!