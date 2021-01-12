Sunshine before more snow

(WOWK) – Sunshine is coming back with some warming mid-week before colder air comes back into the region.

Forecast highs next several days

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are here Wednesday then more clouds with warmer temperatures on Thursday followed by a rain-snow mix for Friday along a cold front which allows for a cold weekend with some snow.

By Saturday another push of cold air comes in along with moisture, meaning there will likely be bands of snow showers developing.

Predictor model output for Saturday morning

Predictor model output for Saturday afternoon

The snow will shut down for areas west of I-79 at night but continue on the western facing slopes as air continues to rise there, causing the “upslope snow.”

Predictor model output for Saturday night

Meanwhile colder air rushes in for the weekend meaning some area roads could hold on to the snow, making conditions slick in a few spots.

Predictor GFS model output for Saturday’s temperatures

The early model outputs show a few inches of snow possible east of I-79 in the higher terrain of West Virginia on Saturday.

First estimate of snow based on GFS Predictor weather model for Saturday

Not all of the snow shown in weather models will stick but even those areas that melt all of the snow could see some re-freeze making roads slick Sunday morning.

Get the StormTracker 13 weather app for free right here to stay ahead of the changing weather in the days to come.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.