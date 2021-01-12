Sunshine before more snow

(WOWK) – Sunshine is coming back with some warming mid-week before colder air comes back into the region.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures are here Wednesday then more clouds with warmer temperatures on Thursday followed by a rain-snow mix for Friday along a cold front which allows for a cold weekend with some snow.
By Saturday another push of cold air comes in along with moisture, meaning there will likely be bands of snow showers developing.
The snow will shut down for areas west of I-79 at night but continue on the western facing slopes as air continues to rise there, causing the “upslope snow.”
Meanwhile colder air rushes in for the weekend meaning some area roads could hold on to the snow, making conditions slick in a few spots.
The early model outputs show a few inches of snow possible east of I-79 in the higher terrain of West Virginia on Saturday.
Not all of the snow shown in weather models will stick but even those areas that melt all of the snow could see some re-freeze making roads slick Sunday morning.
