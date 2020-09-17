Super Saturday forecast for Marshall football hosting Appalachian State

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The forecast for the nationally televised football game between Marshall and Appalachian State is just about as good as it could be for an outdoor game in September.

The StormTracker 13 meteorologists are calling for dry air to be moving in from the north, allowing for sunny skies and light northerly breezes and temperatures in the 60s during the game.

Initial forecast call for Appalachian State at Marshall

Like the previous Marshall home game held in Huntington earlier this month, the number of fans will be limited for this game and fans will be required to socially distance. The game was moved to the national broadcast on CBS (meaning you can see the game right here on WOWK) so viewers across America will get a chance to see The Jewel City in brilliant sunlight.

Fans on the home side who will be in the shade toward the end of the game may even consider bringing some long sleeves as the temps will be in the mid 60s and falling which will actually feel cool to many people after weeks of much warmer temperatures.

Model guidance for temperatures Saturday afternoon at game time

The normal high is in the upper 70s this time of year in Huntington so it will likely feel cool in the shade. Away-side fans should bring sunglasses!

