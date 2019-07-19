Sweltering heat to make weekend like an oven!

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – The *Excessive Heat Warning* and *Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service continue for the first half of the weekend, as the hottest air in several years continues to bake the West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Excessive heat warnings (pink) and heat advisories (orange) continue through Saturday evening for much of the region. Be sure to take it easy outside!

Air temperatures in the middle 90s Saturday will put the heat index between 100 and 110 thanks to the abundance of moisture in the atmosphere. Even Sunday is looking pretty toasty at this point, as a cold front to our north will take its time moving into the region. With that being said, high temperatures in the lower 90s Sunday will put heat index values around the triple digits once again.

The good news is that the cold front pushing through Monday will cool us significantly! We’ll be seeing temperatures 10 to 15 degrees cooler today, and humidity values will be far lower!

We just have to get through this weekend before the cool air arrives! Don’t forget about checking on the elderly, as well as kids! Over twenty kids have already died from heat-related causes this year, including one just in the last couple of weeks in Virginia.

Wait and take Rover for a walk in either the early morning or the late evening after the sun has gone down – pavement temperatures in the 120s and 130s are simply too hot for their paws!

Enjoy the weekend and stay cool!