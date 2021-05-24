Temperatures flirt with the 90 degree mark Tuesday before rain returns

(WOWK) — After several days in the mid 80s, the thermometer is set to hit or top 90 degrees for the first time since last August on Tuesday.

Showers on Tuesday should be limited to the eastern mountain peaks outside of the WOWK viewing area, and the high pressure is expected to build just a little more.

Tuesday’s weather setup with slightly warmer air coming in to our area.

Those factors and a few more hours of sunshine should allow the highs to get up to 90 on many car thermometers, bank thermometers and backyard thermometers. It will be very close to 90 at the official recording stations at the local airports.

Forecast for Tuesday in the Charleston-Huntington area

Temperatures will stay warm but likely not top 90 after Tuesday due to more clouds and the chance for rain increasing.

Temperature trends the next few days

Rain returns Wednesday in the form of showers and thunderstorms.

Predictor weather model output for Wednesday afternoon showing storms

The early call on the chance for the storms to be severe shows a small risk – category 1 out of 5 – in areas north of the WOWK viewing area.

Storm risk outlook for Wednesday

More rounds of rain on Friday and Saturday will cool things down substantially with 70s on Friday and upper 60s on Saturday.

Early model output for the region through Sunday based on the American GFS – expect some changes daily

The bottom line is:

Hotter Tuesday

Storms late Wednesday

More rain on Friday with light rain Saturday

Much cooler for Friday and Saturday

