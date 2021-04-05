Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Temperatures staying above normal all week even when it rains

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWK) — A warm week for April will continue for the WOWK viewing area even when rain showers occur later in the week. Warm southerly and southwesterly breezes will continue to push warm temperatures in to the region all week, rising some 10 to 15 degrees above normal the first half of the week.

Temperature trends

The next chance of rain for most of the region comes along on Thursday but even that day the highs will linger in the mid 70s, a good 10-12 degrees above normal.

Predictor model output for Thursday afternoon showing rain in the area.

Despite some possible rounds of thunder from Thursday through late Saturday, the region is currently not under any severe weather risk outlooks.

Find out more about the forecast any time by downloading the StormTracker 13 weather app right here for free!

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 NEWS