Temperatures staying above normal all week even when it rains

(WOWK) — A warm week for April will continue for the WOWK viewing area even when rain showers occur later in the week. Warm southerly and southwesterly breezes will continue to push warm temperatures in to the region all week, rising some 10 to 15 degrees above normal the first half of the week.

Temperature trends

The next chance of rain for most of the region comes along on Thursday but even that day the highs will linger in the mid 70s, a good 10-12 degrees above normal.

Predictor model output for Thursday afternoon showing rain in the area.

Despite some possible rounds of thunder from Thursday through late Saturday, the region is currently not under any severe weather risk outlooks.

