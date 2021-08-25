Temperatures staying hot despite a few scattered storms and a look at how the tropics may influence us next week

(WOWK) — After reaching the 90s even by mid-day Wednesday, a round of showers and storms developed across Ohio and moved all the way to the Kanawha Valley by the late afternoon.

That same disturbance is set to swirl around the region overnight into Thursday before drifting off to the east. The image below is not showing a storm, it’s showing upper level winds and areas where there is “spin” in the atmosphere that can cause enough lift of the air to cause the development of showers or storms.

Upper air model showing a disturbance in our region Thursday morning

The net result from this disturbance should be a few more scattered showers and storms before this moves to the northeast late Thursday and the region returns to some high pressure above us.

A few Thursday morning showers on our Predictor model under the upper level disturbance

Later in the day the highs get back into the low 90s and there could be a handful of scattered showers and storms. Pop up showers or storms are possible over the next several days until the next cold front that will try to move into the area on Monday.

The issue by that point will be a possible tropical storm or hurricane somewhere in the Gulf of Mexico along with a high pressure near the coast and the net effect will be to stall the cold front just to the north.

GFS model output for Monday – (do not use for tropical tracking this far from a possible event.)

Of course if there is a tropical storm or hurricane you will find the latest in our Nexstar series called Tracking the Tropics.

Also here is a look at the “spaghetti plots” for several models showing where this POSSIBLE storm COULD go over the next week or so. These show the remnant low pressure sweeping back into the Ohio Valley region by the middle of next week. This should not be used for planning purposes, just looking at the range of possible tracks. Nothing is known at all about possible rain amounts or wind strength.

Possible tracks of the system called Invest 99L

In the meantime be ready for more heat and a few showers or storms that certainly won’t last all day. We just may need to grab the umbrella now and again.

