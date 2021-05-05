Temperatures to run cool for much of the start of May

(WOWK) — If you think things have been a little cooler than normal, you’re right and you’ll be right for several days to come. The upper air patterns and temperature setups favor colder air coming in from the north into the broader region from the Great Lakes into the Appalachians and the northeast.
Normal high temperatures for the Huntington-Charleston area this time of May should be around 75 degrees. The daytime highs the next few days don’t come close to that range.
This temperature pattern sticks around though not only into the middle of next week but well into the middle of the month.
After mid-May there are signs that the warmth will break through and could stick around. We will continue to monitor this and report back to you.
