Temperatures will be incredibly nice with 40s in the forecast!

(WOWK) – The shock to the system over the Memorial Day Weekend was brutal. We had some of the coldest air on those dates. While we won’t be that cold, it will definitely be refreshing!

Highs today are going to be just a tad bit below normal. We’re expecting highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Tuesday’s high temperatures.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be absolutely refreshing. There will be a few patches of fog near some of the area rivers.

Wednesday morning’s low temperatures.

Wednesday will be the best day of the entire week. Sunny skies for the day after a nice cool start and it’s just going to be fabulous! And to have a high of barely 61 degrees at Snowshoe is incredible.

Wednesday’s high temperatures.

Finally, we’re going to have some incredibly chilled temps on Thursday morning. Lows will primarily be in the 40s but I wouldn’t be a bit surprised to see a low around 39 degrees in a spot or two in the highest elevated areas of West Virginia.